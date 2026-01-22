Sign up
Previous
Photo 4893
Downy in the snow
All bad jazz sounds like Woody Woodpecker.
-Leo Kottke
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8630
photos
113
followers
102
following
1340% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
20th January 2026 10:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
yard
,
feeders
,
woodpecker
,
downy
Barb
ace
Beautiful snowfall capture. For me, the bird is just a bonus! 😊 Does make a great focal point, however! I simply am happy if I manage to capture falling snow!
January 23rd, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Snow does wonderful magic in any photo...best viewed from further south! LOL!
January 23rd, 2026
