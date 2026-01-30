Previous
Frozen posts by edorreandresen
Frozen posts

“The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time.” - James Taylor
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Marvelous image. I love it!
January 31st, 2026  
