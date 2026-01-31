Sign up
Previous
Photo 4902
Fly
The geese let me get closer and closer. They would walk a bit then plop down again on the ice. However, when I reached the point of too close, they began to honk and soon took off.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
geese
,
south bar lake
