Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4911
Flash 9
There are always some adventurous souls who wander out on the shelf ice in search of ice caves. Dangerous fun.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8666
photos
113
followers
102
following
1345% complete
View this month »
4904
4905
4906
4907
4908
4909
4910
4911
Latest from all albums
3752
4908
4909
3753
4910
3754
3755
4911
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
9th February 2026 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
beach
,
empire
,
lake michigan
,
for2026
Susan Klassen
ace
Great image.
February 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close