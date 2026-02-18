Sign up
Photo 4920
Flash 18
“Color is descriptive. Black and white is interpretive.” — Elliott Erwitt
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8684
photos
114
followers
102
following
1347% complete
View this month »
4913
4914
4915
4916
4917
4918
4919
4920
Latest from all albums
4917
3761
3762
4918
3763
4919
4920
3764
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th February 2026 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
b+w
,
for2026
