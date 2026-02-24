Previous
Flash 24 by edorreandresen
Photo 4926

Flash 24

A loving heart is the truest wisdom.

-Charles Dickens
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Great shot. Well spotted.
February 25th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact