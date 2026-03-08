Previous
Rainbow 8 by edorreandresen
Rainbow 8

“Almost without exception, blue refers to the domain of abstraction and immateriality.”
– Wassily Kandinsky
8th March 2026

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
March 9th, 2026  
