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Dot 6 by edorreandresen
Photo 4967

Dot 6

Dot and I enjoyed a brisk beach walk today! We beat the rain that was followed by some snow.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Dorothy ace
Lucky Dot!
April 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
Dot has found a lovely spot to sit
April 7th, 2026  
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