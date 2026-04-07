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Previous
Photo 4968
Dot 7
Another picture of Dot in her happy place. She decided she did not want to go on errands with me today so no new pictures.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th April 2026 1:05pm
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beach
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dot
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lake michigan
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30-shots-2026
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