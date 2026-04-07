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Dot 7 by edorreandresen
Photo 4968

Dot 7

Another picture of Dot in her happy place. She decided she did not want to go on errands with me today so no new pictures.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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