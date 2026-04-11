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Dot 11 by edorreandresen
Photo 4972

Dot 11

She's such a good assistant! Dot helped me get a few things out of storage.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Walks @ 7 ace
Nicely balanced,
April 12th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Good girl, Dot!
April 12th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
April 12th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Im sure there’s a lot in there ;)
April 12th, 2026  
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