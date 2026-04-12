Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4973
Dot 12
We had all day rain, so here is a pic of Dot playing on the snow fence on our beach day!
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8790
photos
116
followers
104
following
1362% complete
View this month »
4966
4967
4968
4969
4970
4971
4972
4973
Latest from all albums
3814
4970
3815
4971
3816
4972
3817
4973
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
10th April 2026 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
beach
,
fence
,
dot
,
30-shots-2026
Yao RL
ace
soaked.
April 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close