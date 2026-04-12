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Dot 12 by edorreandresen
Photo 4973

Dot 12

We had all day rain, so here is a pic of Dot playing on the snow fence on our beach day!
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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April 13th, 2026  
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