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Dot 13 by edorreandresen
Photo 4974

Dot 13

Dot made a new friend today! We were down at the lake taking some foggy day pictures.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Yao RL ace
Nice colour match.
April 14th, 2026  
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