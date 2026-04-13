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Photo 4974
Dot 13
Dot made a new friend today! We were down at the lake taking some foggy day pictures.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th April 2026 11:46pm
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blue
,
dot
,
foggy
,
dock
,
buoy
,
south bar lake
,
30-shots-2026
Yao RL
ace
Nice colour match.
April 14th, 2026
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