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Photo 4975
Dot 14
Dot is an avid tree climber in our back woods!
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th April 2026 11:35pm
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trees
,
woods
,
dot
,
30-shots-2026
Dorothy
ace
How cute!
April 15th, 2026
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