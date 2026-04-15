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Previous
Photo 4976
Dot 15
Dot is a bit peeved with me cuz I forgot to take her along for errands today. She insisted on a throw back black and white shot. It also works well for the calendar pattern she has in mind.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
9th April 2026 4:44pm
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door
,
barn
,
dot
,
b+w
,
hinge
,
30-shots-2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
I like this in black and white!
April 16th, 2026
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