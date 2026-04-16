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Dot 16 by edorreandresen
Photo 4977

Dot 16

Dot was in a much more cheery mood today! She got to hang out with the flowers at the Hardware store.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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