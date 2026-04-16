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Photo 4977
Dot 16
Dot was in a much more cheery mood today! She got to hang out with the flowers at the Hardware store.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
16th April 2026 12:35pm
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flowers
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30-shots-2026
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