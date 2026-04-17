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Dot 17 by edorreandresen
Photo 4978

Dot 17

Not all of Dot's tree climbing adventures work out well. She was very grateful for the friendly fir that broke her fall. She is fine!
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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