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Dot 18 by edorreandresen
Photo 4979

Dot 18

Dot and I visited Lively Market today to get some greens. She enjoyed visiting other vegetables!
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Dot's a lucky girl!
April 19th, 2026  
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