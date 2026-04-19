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Dot 19 by edorreandresen
Photo 4980

Dot 19

Dear Dot can get comfy anywhere, and she loves to look at pretty rocks. This rock bed is a win!
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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*lynn ace
lovely rocks and I noticed a little star
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cool place
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