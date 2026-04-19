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Photo 4980
Dot 19
Dear Dot can get comfy anywhere, and she loves to look at pretty rocks. This rock bed is a win!
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8804
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th April 2026 11:19am
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rocks
,
dot
,
30-shots-2026
*lynn
ace
lovely rocks and I noticed a little star
April 20th, 2026
Yao RL
ace
cool place
April 20th, 2026
Walks @ 7
ace
Fun
April 20th, 2026
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