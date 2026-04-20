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Dot 20 by edorreandresen
Photo 4981

Dot 20

Dot had a close call whist we were visiting the library. No worries, she is fine!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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