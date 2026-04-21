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Dot 21 by edorreandresen
Photo 4982

Dot 21

Dot and I went for a browse at the Pet Store. She loves to pose in various spots. Can you see what we're doing with the black and white photos on the calendar?
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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