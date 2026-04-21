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Photo 4982
Dot 21
Dot and I went for a browse at the Pet Store. She loves to pose in various spots. Can you see what we're doing with the black and white photos on the calendar?
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st April 2026 1:50pm
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dot
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b+w
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pet store
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30-shots-2026
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