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Photo 4983
Dot 22
Dot says, "Happy Earth Day!" She splurged and got a new coiffure!
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd April 2026 5:45pm
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grass
,
dot
,
earth day
,
30-shots-2026
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