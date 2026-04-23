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Photo 4984
Dot 23
Dot had a bright idea-neon!
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st April 2026 1:51pm
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dot
,
neon
,
30-shots-2026
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