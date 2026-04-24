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Dot 24 by edorreandresen
Photo 4985

Dot 24

A slightly maniacal view of Dot. It made me laugh that she could look slightly scary.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Chris Cook ace
Whoa! I wouldn’t want to meet this version of Dot in a dark alley.
April 25th, 2026  
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