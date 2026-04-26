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Photo 4987
Dot 26
Dot enjoyed time out in the yard today. She was looking for dandelions and was proud to find three!
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th April 2026 5:34pm
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yellow
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dot
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dandelions
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30-shots-2026
Issi Bannerman
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Well done Dot!
April 27th, 2026
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