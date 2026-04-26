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Dot 26 by edorreandresen
Photo 4987

Dot 26

Dot enjoyed time out in the yard today. She was looking for dandelions and was proud to find three!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Well done Dot!
April 27th, 2026  
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