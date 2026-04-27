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Photo 4988
Dot 27
Dot joined me in a little field trip today! We went to one of our favorite Independent Book Stores for a browse and buy. Dot's fav picture was the one we took outside. And this completes the strip of B+W pics in the calendar.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th April 2026 3:09pm
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dot
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cottage books
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30-shots2026
Chris Cook
ace
Nicely done!
April 28th, 2026
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