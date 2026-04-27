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Dot 27 by edorreandresen
Photo 4988

Dot 27

Dot joined me in a little field trip today! We went to one of our favorite Independent Book Stores for a browse and buy. Dot's fav picture was the one we took outside. And this completes the strip of B+W pics in the calendar.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

eDorre

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@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Chris Cook ace
Nicely done!
April 28th, 2026  
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