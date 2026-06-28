Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5050
Wild 28
"Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself."
–Henry David Thoreau
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8944
photos
113
followers
97
following
1383% complete
View this month »
5043
5044
5045
5046
5047
5048
5049
5050
Latest from all albums
5047
3891
3892
5048
3893
5049
3894
5050
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th June 2026 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
common blue damselfly
,
30dw-2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture
June 29th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a wonderful colour.
June 29th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I do love damselflies. I never tire of that electric blue!
June 29th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
June 29th, 2026
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, well spotted
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close