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Wild 28 by edorreandresen
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Wild 28

"Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself."
–Henry David Thoreau
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Renee Salamon ace
Great capture
June 29th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a wonderful colour.
June 29th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I do love damselflies. I never tire of that electric blue!
June 29th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
June 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous, well spotted
June 29th, 2026  
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