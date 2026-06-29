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Wild 29 by edorreandresen
Photo 5051

Wild 29

True friendship is a plant of slow growth.

-George Washington
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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