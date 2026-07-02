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Previous
Photo 5054
Flick 2
After volunteer work Flick and I stopped by Ralph's roadside stand for rhubarb. He grows a heritage rhubarb that is always tasty. We will be making rhubarb sauce tomorrow.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd July 2026 4:11pm
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orange
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rhubarb
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