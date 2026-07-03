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Flick 3 by edorreandresen
Photo 5055

Flick 3

Flick and I took a walk on the bright beach after a relaxing beach yoga session. Flick is springy but not so flexible, so she mainly watched.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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