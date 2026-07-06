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Fern 6 by edorreandresen
Photo 5058

Fern 6

Cousin Fern is here to visit from far far away! She enjoyed finding ferns that the dear deer have not chomped. Triple trouble?
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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