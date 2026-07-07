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Flick, Flo and Fern 7 by edorreandresen
Photo 5059

Flick, Flo and Fern 7

This schoolhouse (built around 1860) is all that is left of the bustling community of North Unity. Flick, Flo and Fern enjoyed exploring and were very glad they did not have to go to school.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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