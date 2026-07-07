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Previous
Photo 5059
Flick, Flo and Fern 7
This schoolhouse (built around 1860) is all that is left of the bustling community of North Unity. Flick, Flo and Fern enjoyed exploring and were very glad they did not have to go to school.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
7th July 2026 12:27am
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