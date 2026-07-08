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Stay Sharp by edorreandresen
Photo 5060

Stay Sharp

The trio visited the library with me today! They were very interested in the "Stay Sharp" kits.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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