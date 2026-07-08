Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5060
Stay Sharp
The trio visited the library with me today! They were very interested in the "Stay Sharp" kits.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8964
photos
113
followers
97
following
1386% complete
View this month »
5053
5054
5055
5056
5057
5058
5059
5060
Latest from all albums
3901
5057
3902
5058
3903
5059
3904
5060
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th July 2026 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
library
,
fern
,
flick
,
flo
,
hoptimists
,
stay sharp
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close