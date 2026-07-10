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Previous
Photo 5061
Kin?
While walking in the back woods, the girls discovered this wee fellow. Hmm, is he kin?
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8966
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365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th July 2026 6:37pm
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