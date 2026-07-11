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Nose to nose by edorreandresen
Photo 5063

Nose to nose

On our way to the Farmers Market, Flick stopped to meet a new friend. What fun!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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