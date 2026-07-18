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Sleeping Bear by edorreandresen
Photo 5070

Sleeping Bear

We are lucky enough to live here! The lakeshore covers 71,199 acres along 35 miles of Lake Michigan coastline. The park spans about 111 square miles, the sandy dune formations cover about 4 square miles. Info from the NPS.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Dorothy ace
Yes you are! I loved living in Michigan.
July 19th, 2026  
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