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Previous
Photo 5071
Football
The girls know it's a big soccer day, but all they could find to play with was a football. It was fun!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th July 2026 1:25pm
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football
,
vintage
,
fern
,
flick
,
flo
,
hoptimists
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun photo too!
July 20th, 2026
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