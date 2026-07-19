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Football by edorreandresen
Photo 5071

Football

The girls know it's a big soccer day, but all they could find to play with was a football. It was fun!
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Fun photo too!
July 20th, 2026  
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