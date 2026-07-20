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Wordy chair by edorreandresen
Photo 5072

Wordy chair

If it's the right chair, it doesn't take too long to get comfortable in it.

-Robert De Niro
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Barb ace
Cute!
July 21st, 2026  
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