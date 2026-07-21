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Previous
Photo 5073
FLo and pasta
Flo was the only one who wanted to go shopping at our fab little market. She had a good look around so she could tell Flick and Fern all about it!
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st July 2026 2:20pm
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pasta
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