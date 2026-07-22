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At the salon by edorreandresen
Photo 5074

At the salon

Flick and Fern tagged along when I went for a haircut today. They wanted to meet Frosty, who comes from Norway, and started the Hoptimist trend. She's a mischievous cutie!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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