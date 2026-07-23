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More new friends by edorreandresen
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More new friends

There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven't yet met.
-William Butler Yeats
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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*lynn ace
They just keep smiling!
July 24th, 2026  
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