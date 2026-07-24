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Always one by edorreandresen
Photo 5076

Always one

The trio relaxed whilst I did yoga on the beach. It was a wonderful day. Naturally Fern was goofing around!
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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