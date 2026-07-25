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Previous
Photo 5077
Truffle picnic
“Life needs a few more polka dots and picnics.”
— Minnie Mouse
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
25th July 2026 2:50pm
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Tags
picnic
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fern
,
truffles
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flow
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flick
,
choclates
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