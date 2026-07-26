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Playing in candy by edorreandresen
Photo 5078

Playing in candy

One last shot of friend, Frosty! She and Flick jumped in the candy jar! What a pair of cuties!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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