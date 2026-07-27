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Previous
Photo 5079
Hoptimist Heart
The trio spotted this heart on the sidewalk and nothing would do till they got their picture taken. Hearty Hello!
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
9002
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th July 2026 3:28pm
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heart
,
sidewalk
,
fern
,
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flo
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hoptimists
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