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Hoptimist Heart by edorreandresen
Photo 5079

Hoptimist Heart

The trio spotted this heart on the sidewalk and nothing would do till they got their picture taken. Hearty Hello!
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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