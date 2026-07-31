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At the beach by edorreandresen
Photo 5083

At the beach

What a fun way to end July! We went to beach yoga then took a nice wade in the chilly Lake Michigan! The goofy trio found a piece of driftwood and wanted a picture with it!
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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