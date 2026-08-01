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Abstract Aug 1 by edorreandresen
Photo 5084

Abstract Aug 1

Abstraction generally involves implication, suggestion and mystery, rather than obvious description.

-Robert Genn
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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