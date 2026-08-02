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Abstract Aug 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 5085

Abstract Aug 2

“Abstraction forces you to reach the highest level of the basics.”
– Alan Soffer
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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