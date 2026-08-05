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Photo 5088
Abstract Aug 5
Photography is a small voice, at best, but sometimes one photograph, or a group of them, can lure our sense of awareness.
-W. Eugene Smith
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
5th August 2026 1:13pm
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abstractaug2026
Babs
ace
Lovely abstract
August 6th, 2026
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