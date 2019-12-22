Sign up
Photo 1514
branch
God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness. – Mark Denman
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Mary Siegle
ace
Wonderful sentiment and lovely photo.
December 23rd, 2019
Fr1da
You have a sharp eye to discern ... wonderful !
December 23rd, 2019
