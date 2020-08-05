Previous
Next
sage by edorreandresen
Photo 1741

sage

The sage does not hoard. The more he helps others, the more he benefits himself, The more he gives to others, the more he gets himself.
-Lao Tzu
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise